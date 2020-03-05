Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace Morning Report

Up and down we go

Mar 5, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report

Los Angeles businesses feel sting of COVID-19 travel restrictions

Robert Garrova Mar 5, 2020

Robert Garrova Mar 5, 2020
A woman wears a face mask at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on March 2, 2020. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Los Angeles businesses feel sting of COVID-19 travel restrictions

Robert Garrova Mar 5, 2020
A woman wears a face mask at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on March 2, 2020. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
The U.S. government’s travel restrictions in response to the COVID-19 outbreak bars foreign visitors who have visited China recently from entering the United States. Some of Los Angeles’ tourism and retail businesses are starting to feel the loss of business that comes with fewer travelers. The city welcomed more than 1.2 million visitors from China in 2019. That has some tour operators looking to other markets to fill the void.

