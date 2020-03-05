Los Angeles businesses feel sting of COVID-19 travel restrictions

The U.S. government’s travel restrictions in response to the COVID-19 outbreak bars foreign visitors who have visited China recently from entering the United States. Some of Los Angeles’ tourism and retail businesses are starting to feel the loss of business that comes with fewer travelers. The city welcomed more than 1.2 million visitors from China in 2019. That has some tour operators looking to other markets to fill the void.

Related Stories

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.