Marketplace Morning Report

Are we seeing a "Biden bump"?

Mar 4, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace

“Women’s Work,” the book that wants to show all work is women’s work

Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry Mar 4, 2020
Sophi Davis, a rancher and marketer based in Montana, is featured in Chris Crisman's book, "Women's Work." Chris Crisman

It started with a butcher, who’d just left her job as a graphic designer. Several years later, photographer Chris Crisman had photographed and interviewed 60 women in different professions, from miners to Hollywood stuntwomen and coffee roasters to CEOs. And one retired dog groomer, Crisman’s mother, Karen Crisman, who ran a dog grooming business out of her home for four decades.

The photos and essays are the subject of Crisman’s book, “Women’s Work.” He and Karen spoke with Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal about the photos in the book, and how the project came together.

  • Yoky Matsuoka, Google vice president, at her home
  • Damyanti Gupta, the first female engineer at the Ford Motor Company with an advanced degree
  • Pastry chef Davina Soondrum
  • Heidi and Renae Moneymaker, two Hollywood stuntwomen.
Images from Chris Crisman’s new book, “Women’s Work.”

