Introducing, “Shelf Life”

Fans of Marketplace will know that we regularly talk to and feature the work of a variety of authors. In these conversations, we hear major players in the global economy get personal about the hardest decisions they’ve ever had to make, we get the unexpected stories of the people living in the real economy, and we learn details that resonate and stay with us, long after we’ve forgotten where exactly we learned them in the first place. Books have always been an entry point to explore new ideas that challenge us, surprise us, and raise our economic intelligence.

And we’ve always valued the power of books at Marketplace. That’s why we wanted to give you a place where you can explore them with us. Moving forward, we’ll be collecting interviews, excerpts, and more right here, in “Shelf Life.” We are looking forward to further exploring those ideas and more, together.

Related Stories