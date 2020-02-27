Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

It's a correction, folks

Feb 27, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,352 Episodes
Marketplace 4,046 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,752 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 170 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 124 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 36 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes
Shelf Life

Introducing, “Shelf Life”

Marketplace Staff Feb 27, 2020
Share Now on:
Share
Dan Carino
Shelf Life

Introducing, “Shelf Life”

Marketplace Staff Feb 27, 2020
Dan Carino

Fans of Marketplace will know that we regularly talk to and feature the work of a variety of authors. In these conversations, we hear major players in the global economy get personal about the hardest decisions they’ve ever had to make, we get the unexpected stories of the people living in the real economy, and we learn details that resonate and stay with us, long after we’ve forgotten where exactly we learned them in the first place. Books have always been an entry point to explore new ideas that challenge us, surprise us, and raise our economic intelligence

And we’ve always valued the power of books at Marketplace. That’s why we wanted to give you a place where you can explore them with us. Moving forward, we’ll be collecting interviews, excerpts, and more right here, in “Shelf Life.” We are looking forward to further exploring those ideas and more, together. 

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Shelf Life