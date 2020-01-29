Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Welcome to ... the "dead zone"

Jan 29, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,289 Episodes
Marketplace 4,025 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,731 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 166 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 122 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 31 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes
Listen to the latest episode of "Marketplace" with Kai Ryssdal. Here

Despite bans on plastic bags, big plastic is still winning

Kai Ryssdal and Bennett Purser Jan 29, 2020
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A plastic bag sits in a Manhattan street in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Despite bans on plastic bags, big plastic is still winning

Kai Ryssdal and Bennett Purser Jan 29, 2020
A plastic bag sits in a Manhattan street in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

On March 1, 2020, New York will become the eighth state to ban single-use plastic bags. While the move is considered a win by environmentalists, the plastics industry has won the fight in most other states. With a strong lobbying arm, big plastic has successfully prohibited 14 other states from implementing state-wide regulations on plastic bags.

Samantha Maldonado, Politico New Jersey’s energy and the environment reporter, has covered the ways plastics and politics collide. Maldonado spoke with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about the ins and outs of the plastics industry, and what’s next for New Jersey, where 46 municipalities have local regulations on single-use plastic, despite the state’s failure to pass a state-wide ban for years.

“The environmentalists, a lot of them say ‘OK, if we can’t get a state ban passed, that’s alright, the localities will step up,'” Maldonado said.

Click the audio player above to hear the interview .

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
My Economy
The part-time security guard who just turned 80
LISTEN Download
These academics want to lead the way to flying less
LISTEN Download
Check Your Balance ™️
How to make financial New Year’s resolutions that stick