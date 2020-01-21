Texas legislative campaigns draw big money from out of state

Texas Democrats are within nine seats of flipping the lower house of the state legislature, which would give them more power over congressional redistricting after the 2020 census. That potential prize has drawn the attention of national figures in both parties. As a result, Texas — often a source of funding for national candidates — may very well become an investment target for out-of-state donors.

