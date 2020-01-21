Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace Morning Report

How to flip a house in Texas

Jan 21, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report

A royal future?

Jan 20, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report

Texas legislative campaigns draw big money from out of state

Andrew Schneider Jan 21, 2020
The floor of the Texas House of Representatives. Andrew Schneider

Texas legislative campaigns draw big money from out of state

Andrew Schneider Jan 21, 2020
The floor of the Texas House of Representatives. Andrew Schneider
Texas Democrats are within nine seats of flipping the lower house of the state legislature, which would give them more power over congressional redistricting after the 2020 census. That potential prize has drawn the attention of national figures in both parties. As a result, Texas — often a source of funding for national candidates — may very well become an investment target for out-of-state donors.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Tags in this Story
My Economy
The part-time security guard who just turned 80
LISTEN Download
These academics want to lead the way to flying less
LISTEN Download
Check Your Balance ™️
How to make financial New Year’s resolutions that stick