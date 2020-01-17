Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

The trade war had an upside for U.S. garlic farmers

Jan 17, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,265 Episodes
Marketplace 4,017 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,723 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 164 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 121 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 30 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes

A garlic farmer’s take on the trade deal

Andie Corban Jan 17, 2020
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Ken Christopher of Christopher Ranch in a crate of garlic skins. Josh Edelson/Getty Images

A garlic farmer’s take on the trade deal

Andie Corban Jan 17, 2020
Ken Christopher of Christopher Ranch in a crate of garlic skins. Josh Edelson/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Many farmers were anxiously awaiting the details of the phase one trade deal with China, signed earlier this week. Although many whose farms had been negatively affected by the trade war hoped for lower tariffs, things are a bit different when it comes to garlic.

Ken Christopher is the executive vice president of Christopher Ranch, the largest garlic producer in the country. Unlike for many corn and soybean farmers, Christopher says the trade war has been “pretty great, actually.” That’s because Chinese exporters have been flooding American markets with below-market garlic for years.

“So this 25% tariff on inbound Chinese garlic has been a fantastic thing for American garlic farmers,” Christopher said.

When news of the trade deal first broke, Christopher was nervous that the deal could hurt American garlic farmers.

“We have 1,000 full time employees, so we’re the largest employer in our hometown of Gilroy, California,” Christopher said. “Whatever is going on with the trade war is going to directly affect the hometown.”

Christopher said he wishes people realized that though the trade war has been bad for some farmers, it has helped boost others.

“We’re apolitical as a company,” he said. “What we are is pro-American garlic farmers.”

Click the audio player above to hear his story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
My Economy
The part-time security guard who just turned 80
LISTEN Download
These academics want to lead the way to flying less
LISTEN Download
Check Your Balance ™️
How to make financial New Year’s resolutions that stick