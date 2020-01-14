Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

How one Chicago call center works to prevent homelessness

David Wagner Jan 14, 2020
A Chicago call center worker asks callers how they ended up on the verge of homelessness.
David Wagner/KPCC

Homelessness is up 2.7% nationwide, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Despite billions in public spending, homelessness in states like California keeps going up. Some Los Angeles officials now want to do more to prevent people from losing their homes in the first place. One city they’re looking to for inspiration is Chicago, where the work of one call center has had encouraging results.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Tags in this Story
