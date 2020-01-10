Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

New loan, who dis?

Jan 10, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,250 Episodes
Marketplace 4,011 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,718 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 163 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 121 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 29 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes

Wages grew faster in past expansions

Mitchell Hartman Jan 10, 2020
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Even though unemployment is at a 50 year low, wages have room to grow. Above, a Fight for 15 protest in New York.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The December jobs report, which is released today, shows how many more jobs were added to the economy. Just as important as the number of jobs is how much they’re paying.

Wages are supposed to go up when unemployment is low — and it hasn’t been this low for 50 years. But wages still have room to grow.

Wage gains were stuck around 3% a year in 2019. They rose well-over 4% in the economic booms of the late-90s and mid-2000s.

Berkeley economist Jesse Rothstein said the current job market probably isn’t as tight as 3.5% unemployment suggests.

“There are people who are not actively looking for work but are on the margins and are available to be pulled back in,” Rothstein said. “People who are not in a way fully employed — driving a little bit for Uber on the side. They might still be available to take a real job if one becomes available.”

So employers may not feel much pressure to raise wages to keep the workers they already have — like Idaho grocery clerk Mark Pemble, who said he makes $15 an hour.

“In the last three years, my pay has not gone up at all. You know, honestly, cost of living is not easy to handle,” Pemble said.

A recent survey by Morning Consult finds Americans’ confidence about their personal finances hasn’t improved much in the past year.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
My Economy
The part-time security guard who just turned 80
LISTEN Download
These academics want to lead the way to flying less
LISTEN Download
Check Your Balance ™️
How to make financial New Year’s resolutions that stick