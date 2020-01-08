Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

What a disinformation campaign from Iran might look like

Jan 8, 2020
Iran tensions sent global markets into a frenzy. They were quick to rebound.

Kai Ryssdal and Bennett Purser Jan 8, 2020
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on January 08, 2020 in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Iran’s response to the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani by U.S. forces came on Tuesday night. The missile attack on a U.S. military base in Iraq sent financial markets around the world into a panic. The price for gold and oil soared as major indexes fell fast.

Much of the turbulence came to halt Wednesday morning, though, after President Trump struck a peaceful tone in his remarks on the attack. Markets not only calmed, but almost broke record highs.

Should we be so quick to feel optimistic? No, according to Amy Myers Jaffe, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. She spoke with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about the major risks still facing financial markets.

“The Eurasia Group, which is a geopolitical risk organization, says the United States is the number one geopolitical risk in the world today,” Myers Jaffe said. “So I do think the U.S. election, depending on which way it swings, could be a major feature in financial markets.”

Click the audio payer above to hear the interview.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Tags in this Story
