Marketplace Morning Report

You know what they call a carpool in Paris?

Jan 6, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report

Uber and lift

Jan 3, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report

In midst of transit strikes in France, carpooling surges

John Laurenson Jan 6, 2020
The Arc de Triomphe along the Avenue des Champs-Elysees in Paris.
iStock / Getty Images Plus

Carpooling in France has gotten a boost because of recent transit strikes. Many people are discovering this way of getting around for the first time. One of the more popular French apps that lets people coordinate rides is BlaBlaCar. Unlike a taxi or ride-haling app, drivers only take passengers where they’re going already, for work or vacation. BlaBlaCar makes its money charging a 20% commission on each trip, according to BlaBlaCar spokesman Nicolas Michaux.

