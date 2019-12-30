Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Greece has NIMBYs, too

Dec 30, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,223 Episodes
Marketplace 4,002 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,709 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 161 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 121 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 28 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes
What's something you've always wondered about in the world of business? Tell us

Volkswagen ramps up its electric vehicle sales plans

Marielle Segarra Dec 30, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
An employee works on a Volkswagen e-Golf electric car on the assembly line inside the Volkswagen AG factory in Dresden, Germany.
Jens Schlueter/Getty Images

Volkswagen is escalating its plan to produce electric cars, increasing its 2025 sales target by 50%. The carmaker is aiming to sell 1.5 million electric vehicles a year. It’s a big leap.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
donate today

Time is running out to get your bonus gift!

Give NOW to get a set of 3 NEW Marketplace stickers.

Calling all procrastinators!

 

If you’ve been meaning to make your gift, NOW is the time!

Keep Marketplace going strong with your donation in any amount – PLUS a dollar-for-dollar match from the Kendeda Fund.

INVEST IN MARKETPLACE