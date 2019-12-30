Volkswagen ramps up its electric vehicle sales plans

If you’ve been meaning to make your gift, NOW is the time!
Keep Marketplace going strong with your donation in any amount – PLUS a dollar-for-dollar match from the Kendeda Fund.
Volkswagen is escalating its plan to produce electric cars, increasing its 2025 sales target by 50%. The carmaker is aiming to sell 1.5 million electric vehicles a year. It’s a big leap.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.
If you’ve been meaning to make your gift, NOW is the time!
Keep Marketplace going strong with your donation in any amount – PLUS a dollar-for-dollar match from the Kendeda Fund.