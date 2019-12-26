Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace Morning Report

The ghost of neon past

Dec 26, 2019
This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace

A sign of the times: Montreal project aims to save vintage signage

Emma Jacobs Dec 26, 2019

Emma Jacobs Dec 26, 2019
The neon sign from the Silver Dragon Café was taken down when the business was acquired by a new owner. It joined the collection of the Montreal Signs Project.
Vintage business signs are disappearing from the North American commercial landscape due to changing tastes, business turnover and the spread of chains. With that in mind, Concordia University communications professor Matt Soar is leading an initiative to rescue and restore signs that were once neighborhood landmarks in Montreal.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Tags in this Story
The comfort only independent journalism can bring!

Get your own Marketplace Security Blanket for just $10/month!

Limited time bonus gift!

 

Donate any amount to get a set of three Marketplace stickers that show your commitment to independent journalism.

Don’t wait – this offer ends when 2019 does!

INVEST IN MARKETPLACE