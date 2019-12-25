Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace Morning Report

Amazon's shady shipping practices

Dec 25, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace

Pepsi takes another shot at the coffee market

Jasmine Garsd Dec 25, 2019
Pepsi Cafe will have twice as much caffeine as a regular Pepsi.
Courtesy of PepsiCo

Have you ever looked at your cup of coffee and thought, “I should pour some soda into this?” That’s what Pepsi’s thinking. Pepsi Cafe is set to launch next spring, which will have twice the caffeine as regular Pepsi. Coke’s already got Coca Cola Plus Coffee in foreign markets.

The market share for ready-to-drink-coffee in cans and bottles is up 22% since 2017, according to Caleb Bryant, who researches food and drink for Mintel marketing.

“In that regard, it makes sense that Pepsi would want to dive deeper into this space,” Bryant said.

A lot of these brand offshoots flop, but companies are prepared for that, said Matthew Quinn, director of the Center on Global Brand Leadership at Columbia Business School.

“For the most part, consumers fall back to the familiar taste that they’ve known for years,” Quinn said. “The smart thing is to try something for a little bit, hopefully get consumers excited, [and] get them paying attention to the brand.”

Cans of Pepsi Cafe will hit stores in April. Whether it will be more memorable than Pepsiccino or Pepsi Kona remains to be seen.

