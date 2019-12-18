Drones, buses and trains from China are getting the ax

Congress has been voting this week on various bans against Chinese technologies, including electric buses, rail cars, drones and telecom gear. The ban on drones would apply to the Department of Defense.



There’s no specific, public evidence those technologies could be used for spying by the Chinese government, but lawmakers are treating the devices with suspicion. The question they’re wrestling with: Is the mere potential for harm enough to keep out Chinese machines?

