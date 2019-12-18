Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace Morning Report

Remember Big Mouth Billy Bass? Of course you do.

Dec 18, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report

Drones, buses and trains from China are getting the ax

Scott Tong Dec 18, 2019
Congress is treating Chinese technologies, including electric buses, with suspicion.
Philippe Lopez/AFP via Getty Images

Congress has been voting this week on various bans against Chinese technologies, including electric buses, rail cars, drones and telecom gear. The ban on drones would apply to the Department of Defense.

There’s no specific, public evidence those technologies could be used for spying by the Chinese government, but lawmakers are treating the devices with suspicion. The question they’re wrestling with: Is the mere potential for harm enough to keep out Chinese machines?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

