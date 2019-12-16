Spreading the “tech wealth” could help reunite a divided U.S. economy

What would it take to reunite an economically divided America? For some, it seems the answer is nothing short of direct policy intervention through the creation and distribution of new innovation “growth centers.”

Mark Muro, senior fellow and policy director for the Brookings Institution, co-authored a recent report on the subject. He spoke with “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio about what these growth centers would be and why they’re necessary in the near future.

Click the player above to hear the interview.

