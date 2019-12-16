Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Huawei is doing just fine without the US

Dec 16, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,193 Episodes
Marketplace 3,992 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,699 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 159 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 120 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 27 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
Have a shopping story to tell? Let us know! Email us

Manufacturing closes out the year in a slump

Mitchell Hartman Dec 16, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
There are fewer jobs in auto assembly and parts so far this year. Above, a worker builds cars on the assembly line at a plant in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Most economists agree the U.S. economy has dodged the recession bullet this year. But manufacturing remains weak, beset by retaliatory tariffs on U.S. exports, the strong U.S. dollar, and the global economic slowdown, said economist Joseph Brusuelas at consulting firm RSM.

“The hard data — that’s industrial production and manufacturing — are aligned with the soft data — that’s manufacturing sentiment,” said Brusuelas. “Both of which point to a sustained four-month period of contraction.”

Brusuelas predicted that an emerging thaw in U.S.-China trade relations will give a small boost to manufacturing in early 2020.

“There’s been a modest lifting of the uncertainty tax on U.S. firms, especially large ones that operate multi-nationally,” he said. “And that may release a bit of pent-up demand in business investment in software, equipment, buildings and perhaps factories.”

But, he added, that’s unlikely to last later into 2020.

“At least in the first quarter, we should see some increased business spending. But in the last three electoral cycles, firms have just not made any investment in the second or third quarter ahead of elections, due to the political risks,” Brusuelas said.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. manufacturing has added just 56,000 jobs so far in 2019, compared to 264,000 jobs added in 2018.

The number of jobs in auto assembly and parts has fallen slightly in 2019. Kristin Dziczek, vice president of industry, labor and economics at the Center for Automotive Research said the new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico may boost employment over the next few years. But down the road, growth in electric vehicles will likely take jobs away.

“Those are much more costly to build, but there are fewer moving parts. Battery production is not as labor-intensive as engine and transmission,” Dziczek said.

So far this year, there have been manufacturing job losses across the auto-making heartland — in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin. Other states that have lost manufacturing jobs are Pennsylvania, North Carolina, New York, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Oklahoma and Kansas.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Don’t miss out on our 2020 Ask Me Anything series.


Invest in Marketplace TODAY to have your questions answered!
Give NOW