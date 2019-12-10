Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace Morning Report

Gentrification in the birthplace of democracy

Dec 10, 2019
Pelosi announces agreement on North American trade pact

Associated Press Dec 10, 2019
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (behind), speaks about the U.S. - Mexico - Canada Agreement, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, Dec. 10, 2019.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced agreement on a modified North American trade pact, handing President Donald Trump a major Capitol Hill win on the very same day that Democrats announced their impeachment charges against him.

Pelosi said it was a “victory for America’s workers.”

Just before she announced her support, Trump said the revamped U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement will “be great” for the United States.

“It will be the best and most important trade deal ever made by the USA. Good for everybody – Farmers, Manufacturers, Energy, Unions – tremendous support. Importantly, we will finally end our Country’s worst Trade Deal, NAFTA!,” the president said in a tweet.

