It's not delivery. It's the grocery store.

Dec 5, 2019
Food stamp change could cut 700,000 from SNAP

Meghan McCarty Carino Dec 5, 2019
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The Trump administration said Wednesday it would tighten work requirement rules for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, making it harder for about 700,000 so-called “able-bodied adults without dependents” to get federal food assistance.

The administration argues that with so many job openings around the country and unemployment so low, more people should be able to find work. But just because someone is “able-bodied” under federal guidelines doesn’t mean they can find work easily even in a strong labor market.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

