EU to press for Green New Deal of its own in Madrid

Climate experts are gathering this week and next in Madrid to finalize plans to cut carbon pollution. Given its plan to pull out of the Paris Agreement, the Trump administration is not sending negotiators. The European Union, however, plans to make a big splash by pledging to cut its net carbon emissions to zero by 2050. The new head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, plans to announce what she calls a “European Green New Deal” at the climate summit.

