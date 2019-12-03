Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Citibank, country bank

Dec 3, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,166 Episodes
Marketplace 3,983 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,690 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 157 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 118 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 26 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes

Congress investigates substandard military housing

Amy Scott Dec 3, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The main gate at the Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base in 2006 in Oceanside, California.
Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

Top brass from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines are scheduled to testify Tuesday morning before the Senate Armed Services Committee. Investigations have found widespread problems with privately managed housing on military installations, including lead paint, toxic mold and rodent and insect infestations.

In a survey by the nonprofit Military Family Advisory Network more than half of families living in privatized military housing reported having a negative or very negative experience. A House Armed Services subcommittee is expected to grill private housing contractors on Thursday.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Fall of the Berlin Wall
Read More
Fall of the Berlin Wall
The financial lessons of Germany's reunification 30 years ago.  
Check Your Balance ™️
Read More
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.

‘Tis the season to give back!

 

Donate today to TRIPLE your impact, thanks to the Kendeda Fund.
GIVE NOW