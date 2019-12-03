Congress investigates substandard military housing

Top brass from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines are scheduled to testify Tuesday morning before the Senate Armed Services Committee. Investigations have found widespread problems with privately managed housing on military installations, including lead paint, toxic mold and rodent and insect infestations.

In a survey by the nonprofit Military Family Advisory Network more than half of families living in privatized military housing reported having a negative or very negative experience. A House Armed Services subcommittee is expected to grill private housing contractors on Thursday.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.