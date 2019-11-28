Small retailers face the extra challenge of negotiating tariffs
Small Business Saturday is just around the corner. The idea is to marshal extra marketing muscle to help small businesses compete against big rivals during the busy holiday season. That can be hard enough, but there’s another roadblock this year: the trade war. Because of their scale, the likes of Walmart and Target are able to fight off tariff-induced price hikes. Small businesses? Not so much.
