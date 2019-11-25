Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Marketplace

How the shopping season has changed

Nov 25, 2019
Turkey prices are down again this year

Justin Ho Nov 25, 2019
Thanksgiving turkey prices are the lowest they have been in a decade — the average cost of a 16-pound bird is down 4% to $1.30 per pound, according to the American Farm Bureau. Meanwhile, wholesale prices have been slowly rising. Even so, stores across the country figure that the discounts they give customers are worth the business they bring in.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

