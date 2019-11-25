Turkey prices are down again this year

Thanksgiving turkey prices are the lowest they have been in a decade — the average cost of a 16-pound bird is down 4% to $1.30 per pound, according to the American Farm Bureau. Meanwhile, wholesale prices have been slowly rising. Even so, stores across the country figure that the discounts they give customers are worth the business they bring in.
