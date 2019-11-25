Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Marketplace Morning Report

The trade war's fruit of discontent

Nov 25, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
This Is Uncomfortable

Black Friday could be a good time to go car shopping

Jack Stewart Nov 25, 2019
Car dealer lots have plenty of unsold inventory.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

When it comes to Black Friday shopping, maybe you see it as a good time to go to the mall and grab a deal on a TV. But it’s also a time that car dealers want to grab your attention.

Low interest rates and plenty of inventory on dealer lots mean there could be better deals on autos this holiday weekend than in previous years, according to research from Edmunds.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

