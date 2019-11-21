Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Marketplace

How Chinese censorship changed "Top Gun" (and the rest of Hollywood)

Nov 21, 2019
Latest Episodes

This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report

Toy tariff story

Nov 20, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report

First, brokerages cut commissions. Now they may be bulking up.

Justin Ho Nov 21, 2019
Charles Schwab is reportedly considering merging with TD Ameritrade.
Joe Raedle/Newsmakers

The discount brokerage business has been going through a tumultuous couple of months. In early October, Charles Schwab announced that it was eliminating fees on equities, exchange-traded funds and options trades. One by one, its rivals followed suit. Now Schwab is reportedly in talks to buy its biggest rival, TD Ameritrade. Combined, the two brokerages would manage over $5 trillion in assets. 

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

