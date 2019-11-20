Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Marketplace Morning Report

Is Georgia on national Democrats' minds?

Nov 20, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report

Toy tariff story

Nov 20, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace

Georgia Democrats seek national campaign resources heading into 2020

Susanna Capelouto Nov 20, 2019
The debate stage is seen as it is prepared for the Washington Post and MSNBC fifth Democratic presidential primary debate at the from Tyler Perry Studios on November 19, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

There’s another Democratic presidential debate today in Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia Democrats say their state is now a 2020 campaign battleground. They say that demographics have changed and Democrats can win in the state, providing they have the help of national campaign resources. But first they have to convince the national party to invest in the fight.

Republicans, still in control of state government, see the state tilting in their favor. Even so, a Trump campaign political action committee is looking at Georgia as one of the states where it’s likely to put resources.

Fall of the Berlin Wall
Fall of the Berlin Wall
The financial lessons of Germany's reunification 30 years ago.  
Check Your Balance ™️
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.
How We Survive
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.