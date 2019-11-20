Georgia Democrats seek national campaign resources heading into 2020

There’s another Democratic presidential debate today in Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia Democrats say their state is now a 2020 campaign battleground. They say that demographics have changed and Democrats can win in the state, providing they have the help of national campaign resources. But first they have to convince the national party to invest in the fight.

Republicans, still in control of state government, see the state tilting in their favor. Even so, a Trump campaign political action committee is looking at Georgia as one of the states where it’s likely to put resources.