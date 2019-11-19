Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Episode 140: Is this even working? Economist Esther Duflo is trying to find out.

Nov 19, 2019
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Corner Office from Marketplace

Home Depot stock sinks after it cuts 2019 forecast

Nancy Marshall-Genzer Nov 19, 2019
The home improvement store has struggled with its e-commerce initiatives. Above, a Home Depot is El Cerrito, California, in 2018.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Home Depot unveiled a new digital plan almost two years ago. It would  speed up online deliveries by building new warehouses and make it easier to pick up online orders at stores. But Tuesday Home Depot said the online overhaul isn’t delivering as much to its bottom line as expected, at least not yet. Shares tumbled almost 5.5% after third-quarter results came out Tuesday and the 2019 forecast was trimmed for the second time this year.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

