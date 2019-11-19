Home Depot stock sinks after it cuts 2019 forecast

Home Depot unveiled a new digital plan almost two years ago. It would speed up online deliveries by building new warehouses and make it easier to pick up online orders at stores. But Tuesday Home Depot said the online overhaul isn’t delivering as much to its bottom line as expected, at least not yet. Shares tumbled almost 5.5% after third-quarter results came out Tuesday and the 2019 forecast was trimmed for the second time this year.

