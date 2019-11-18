Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Marketplace Morning Report

What another government shutdown would mean for one federal worker

Nov 18, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace

Streaming video games are here. Does anyone want to play them?

Justin Ho Nov 18, 2019
A visitor plays a cloud game at the stand of Google Stadia during the video games trade fair Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, on Aug. 21, 2019.
Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images

Google is launching a cloud-based video game service called Stadia this week, letting players run some of the most popular new games on their TVs, laptops, and phones. Stadia eliminates the need for pricey consoles and fancy gaming PCs. But industry watchers are skeptical that game streaming will catch on anytime soon.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

