Streaming video games are here. Does anyone want to play them?
Google is launching a cloud-based video game service called Stadia this week, letting players run some of the most popular new games on their TVs, laptops, and phones. Stadia eliminates the need for pricey consoles and fancy gaming PCs. But industry watchers are skeptical that game streaming will catch on anytime soon.
