Latest Episodes

Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
With an eye on social media, Coty takes majority stake in Kylie Cosmetics

Amy Scott Nov 18, 2019
Kylie Cosmetics on display at Ulta beauty on November 18, 2019 in New York City. Kylie Cosmetics has sold a controlling stake to Coty Inc for a reported $600 Million.
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Some big names in the cosmetics industry are joining forces. Coty Inc., the parent company of Cover Girl and Max Factor, has announced it’s buying 51% of Kylie Cosmetics, the startup founded by 22-year-old reality TV star Kylie Jenner.

It’ll cost Coty $600 million dollars, which works out to a little over two dollars for every social media follower the young entrepreneur has. Influencers are a growing force in the cosmetics industry and established brands are looking for ways tap into that following.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

Fall of the Berlin Wall
Read More
Fall of the Berlin Wall
The financial lessons of Germany's reunification 30 years ago.  
Check Your Balance ™️
Read More
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.
How We Survive
Read More
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.