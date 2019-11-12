U.S. migration policies hit the Mexico-Guatemala border

Tensions between the U.S. and Mexico regarding migration have also hit hard on the borders, not only between both nations, but also between Mexico and Guatemala. Mexico has been tightening its migration controls after President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on Mexican goods unless it stopped migrants arriving at the U.S. border. The policy is impacting the economy and demographics at the Guatemala-Mexico border.
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.
How We Survive