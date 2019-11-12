Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Marketplace Morning Report

On a dream, undeterred

Nov 12, 2019
Share on

Latest Episodes

Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report

U.S. migration policies hit the Mexico-Guatemala border

Rodrigo Cervantes Nov 12, 2019
Raftsmen help Guatemalans cross the Suchiate towards Mexico, where they buy goods with higher quality and lower prices.
Rodrigo Cervantes for Marketplace

Tensions between the U.S. and Mexico regarding migration have also hit hard on the borders, not only between both nations, but also between Mexico and Guatemala. Mexico has been tightening its migration controls after President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on Mexican goods unless it stopped migrants arriving at the U.S. border. The policy is impacting the economy and demographics at the Guatemala-Mexico border.

