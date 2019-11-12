The doctor who left primary care to help LGBTQ patients

In many rural places across the country, it can be hard to find a good doctor. Especially for members of the LGBTQ community who can experience discrimination in healthcare.

Dr. Crystal Beal left primary care to open an online doctor’s office, QueerDoc. Beal sees patients in Washington and Alaska over video and soon will be expanding to Idaho. QueerDoc provides gender-diverse care, everything from hormones for transgender patients to contraception and letters to change gender markers on identification cards.

Beal started their career in primary care, but wanted to shift their focus on their community, and to spend more time with patients after the fast pace of family medicine.

Dr. Crystal Beal, founder and physician at QueerDoc. (Mandy Flame)