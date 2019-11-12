Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Episode 139: When student athletes play hard, who gets paid?

Nov 12, 2019
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

The big problem for small business? Finding qualified people to hire

Sabri Ben-Achour Nov 12, 2019
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

According to the monthly Small Business Optimism Index, small businesses had a more positive take on the future in the month of October. Businesses say they’re making capital investments and raising employee pay, or planning to. The number one challenge, according to the survey, is finding qualified people to hire.

Fall of the Berlin Wall
Fall of the Berlin Wall
The financial lessons of Germany's reunification 30 years ago.  
Check Your Balance ™️
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.
How We Survive
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.