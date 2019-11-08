Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

WeWork-ers are trying to organize without a union

Nov 8, 2019
WhatsApp’s first foray into ecommerce

Erika Beras Nov 8, 2019
Facebook is angling to get people to shop, or window shop, in its messaging app WhatsApp, within which businesses are now able to create catalogs of things for sale. Consumers can’t yet buy anything directly through WhatsApp, but it’s a fresh effort on Facebook’s part to find new ways of making money.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

