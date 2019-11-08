Spain is scheduled to hold a general election on Sunday — its fourth in four years. The center-left Socialist Workers’ Party picked up the most seats in Parliament last April, but the party’s leader, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, has not been able to build a coalition necessary to form a government. Since then, political divisions have only grown in the face of a slowing economic growth and a separatist crisis in the region of Catalonia.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.