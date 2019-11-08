Spain is scheduled to hold a general election on Sunday — its fourth in four years. The center-left Socialist Workers’ Party picked up the most seats in Parliament last April, but the party’s leader, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, has not been able to build a coalition necessary to form a government. Since then, political divisions have only grown in the face of a slowing economic growth and a separatist crisis in the region of Catalonia.

