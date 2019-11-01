Google is planning to purchase fitness tracking company Fitbit for $2.1 billion. More and more people are getting a watch or bracelet to help manage their exercise, track their sleep, even their heart rate. And that’s all data companies want, especially if your smartwatch is made by the same company that makes your phone. That market is dominated by Apple so far, but this Fitbit deal could make Google a formidable competitor.

