The affordable housing crisis is forcing some people into basements
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Housing in big cities is some of the most expensive in the country. In New York, those high prices are pushing some people into illegal basement apartments. Host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Nikita Stewart from the New York Times about her article looking at immigrants living in basement dwellings in Queens.
Stewart reported on one immigrant named Amado who shared a basement with several other men.
“It is dark, even during the day,” Stewart said about Amado’s apartment, which has one window. “From floor to ceiling it is less than 7 feet.”
Although there is no official count, Stewart said there are likely tens of thousands of basement apartments like Amado’s.
“If they did not exist, the city would have a much more dire affordable housing crisis than it already has,” she said.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.