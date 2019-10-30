AT&T announced it would launch its new streaming service HBO Max in May for $14.99 a month. Apple and Disney are launching their streaming services in November for $4.99 and $6.99 a month, respectively. Oh, and there’s Peacock, NBC/Comcast’s streaming service, coming up in the spring. We haven’t even mentioned Netflix, Amazon and Hulu yet.

Each of these streamers brings a different bank of shows to draw people in. But they are creating new content to keep people there. They’re also making promotional deals — join Amazon Prime for fast free shipping? Get Prime Video. Buy an iPhone? Get Apple TV Plus free for a year. Use Verizon for your cellphone? Get Disney Plus free for a year.

It is a crowded, confusing field, and the winner of the streaming war is far from clear.

