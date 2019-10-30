Featured Now Check Your Balance ™️How We SurviveThe SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Marketplace

What we buy — and why

Oct 30, 2019
Latest Episodes

Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report

The streaming wars are fought with catalogs — and confusing deals

Sabri Ben-Achour Oct 30, 2019
AT&T announced it would launch its new streaming service HBO Max in May for $14.99 a month. Apple and Disney are launching their streaming services in November for $4.99 and $6.99 a month, respectively. Oh, and there’s Peacock, NBC/Comcast’s streaming service, coming up in the spring. We haven’t even mentioned Netflix, Amazon and Hulu yet.

Each of these streamers brings a different bank of shows to draw people in. But they are creating new content to keep people there. They’re also making promotional deals — join Amazon Prime for fast free shipping? Get Prime Video. Buy an iPhone? Get Apple TV Plus free for a year. Use Verizon for your cellphone? Get Disney Plus free for a year.

It is a crowded, confusing field, and the winner of the streaming war is far from clear.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

Check Your Balance ™️
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.
How We Survive
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.