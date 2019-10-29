Walgreens adds in-store weight loss clinics to gain store traffic
Walgreens is changing up its health and wellness business.
The drugstore chain is closing around 150 of its in-store walk-in clinics — the ones it’s been running itself, which are not profitable. About 200 clinics connected with local health care providers will stay open.
At the same time, it is adding Jenny Craig weight-loss centers to about 100 of its stores. The strategy is designed to make weight-loss customers regular Walgreens visitors and encourage them to see the stores in a new light.
