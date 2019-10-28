Featured Now Check Your Balance ™️How We SurviveKai ExplainsThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Pick a better question than, "Can I pick your brain?"

Oct 28, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,088 Episodes
Marketplace 3,957 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,664 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 152 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 114 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 21 Episodes
Power grid

PG&E blackouts have Californians scrambling for generators

Kimberly Adams Oct 28, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A restaurant in Sonoma, California during the planned power outage by Pacific Gas & Electric in early October, 2019.
Brittany Hosea-Small/AFP via Getty Images

The planned outages by California utility PG&E left hundreds of thousands without power this fall, as the company attempts to decrease the risk of wildfires. At least one company is reaping the benefits: Generac Holdings, which makes backup generators and hit a record-high stock value on Friday.

Generac currently has about a 75% market share for permanent home backup generators, and has seen a sharp spike in its California business since the blackouts started.

CEO of Generac Holdings, Aaron Jagdfeld told CNBC on Friday the company had seen its volume in the state up 300 to 400% as homeowners struggle with the frequent power disruptions.

Generac CEO on the impact of California’s recent blackouts. Credit: CNBC

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Check Your Balance ™️
Read More
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.
How We Survive
Read More
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.