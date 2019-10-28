Featured Now Check Your Balance ™️How We SurviveKai ExplainsThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Who pays for California's wildfires?

Oct 28, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,088 Episodes
Marketplace 3,958 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,664 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 152 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 114 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 21 Episodes

One Californian pie shop’s place in the global economy

Kai Ryssdal and Bridget Bodnar Oct 28, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Bridget Bodnar/Marketplace

Selling coffee and both sweet and savory pies, the Pie Hole opened in the Arts District in Downtown Los Angeles in 2011. Since, the business has added locations around the Los Angeles area, as well as two shops in Japan.

The fundamentals of running the business have changed as a result.

“It’s much easier when you have a new business that’s kind of a darling … and then you have to settle into having good unit economics,” said owner Sean Brennan.

(Bridget Bodnar/Marketplace)

The Pie Hole started franchising a few years ago, but its first East Coast location was unsuccessful. Meanwhile, two of Brennan’s co-founders left and the company, which has also had to adapt to a competitive environment shaped by the popularity of food delivery apps.

Brennan has complicated feelings about putting the Pie Hole on platforms like Postmates and Caviar.

“You can’t not do it, because that’s where our guests are,” he said. But the services eat into profit margins.

He is separately concerned about the Trump administration’s threats to bow out of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“Our supply chain is deeply entrenched in North America,” Brennan said. “It’s not just Mexico, it’s Canada.”

Now though, he thinks even more about China. “I don’t order anything from China. And I don’t sell anything to China right now. “

His vendors do, however, and Brennan described them as “totally freaked out.”

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Check Your Balance ™️
Read More
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.
How We Survive
Read More
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.