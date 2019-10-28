Fewer companies say Fed rate cuts will improve their business
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
More companies in the latest National Association for Business Economics survey said their sales are down and profits are weak. In addition, they don’t think lower interest rates will change things by the end of the year. Just three months ago, they were much more optimistic about the Fed’s impact.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.