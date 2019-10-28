Featured Now Check Your Balance ™️How We SurviveKai ExplainsThis Is Uncomfortable

Marketplace Morning Report

Can ping pong and turtle ponds make working in customer service more enjoyable?

Oct 28, 2019




Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
This Is Uncomfortable


Fewer companies say Fed rate cuts will improve their business

Erika Beras Oct 28, 2019
More companies are feeling interest rate changes won't affect them.
Carl de Souza/AFP via Getty Images

More companies in the latest National Association for Business Economics survey said their sales are down and profits are weak. In addition, they don’t think lower interest rates will change things by the end of the year. Just three months ago, they were much more optimistic about the Fed’s impact.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.


