NBA thinks earlier start times will lead to more TV viewers
The NBA season gets started Tuesday when the New Orleans Pelicans take on the reigning champions, the Toronto Raptors. It’s the start of a double header that probably won’t end until past midnight on the East Coast. But those sort of late night games will be rarer this year—down 40%—as the NBA tries new scheduling to boost its TV viewership.
