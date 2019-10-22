Featured Now One School, One YearCheck Your Balance ™️How We SurviveThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

The NBA is getting out of the late-night business

Oct 22, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Brexit déjà vu

Oct 21, 2019
More Info
Share on
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Corner Office from Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,076 Episodes
Marketplace 3,953 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,660 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 151 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 114 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 20 Episodes

Breakfast with your paint supplies? Home Depot tests in-store café

Peggy Lowe Oct 22, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Retailers that still rely on customers coming to a store to buy things are trying to figure out new ways to compete against e-commerce; some by luring shoppers with dining offerings. Home Depot has opened its first in-store eatery in Kansas City, Pro Café, with plans to expand the concept to more stores around the country this year. It’s an old idea “taking a new shape,” said Barbara Kahn, a marketing professor at the Wharton School.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Check Your Balance ™️
Read More
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.

Thank you to all the donors who made our fall drive a success!

It’s Investors like you that keep Marketplace going strong! 