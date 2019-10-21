Tell us your money horror stories 🎃👻
Halloween is coming up and “This Is Uncomfortable” wants to hear your money horror stories.
Maybe it’s about a time you got royally scammed, or made a careless decision with your money and it’s still haunting you. Maybe it’s a fear about what might happen and what it will cost you.
We’re assembling a show with a bunch of these stories and we’d love to include yours! Fill out the form below or email us at uncomfortable@marketplace.org.
