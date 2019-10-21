French startups take advantage of unsold food rules

France passed a law three and a half years ago requiring supermarkets to donate unsold food to the needy instead of throwing it away, making it a leader in the fight against food waste. Now a string of startups has emerged to profit from the new anti-food waste economy.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.