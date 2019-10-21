American Dream mall rises as retail struggles

A new mall has been rising in East Rutherford, New Jersey, next to the Meadowlands Sports Complex where the NFL’s Jets and Giants play.
And maybe “mall” is too tame a term. When it opens on Oct. 25, American Dream will sport an amusement park alongside a water park, indoor skating rink and indoor ski hill. And by early next year, there’ll be a slew of high-end stores and restaurants. The 3 million-square-foot complex is being developed by Triple Five Group of Edmonton, Alberta.
Analysts say even as mid-market store chains and regional malls are struggling, destination malls that combine high-end exclusive retail brands plus dining and entertainment can succeed and thrive.
