Featured Now One School, One YearCheck Your Balance ™️How We SurviveThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

What does a "Thanks ..." email mean??

Oct 21, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Brexit déjà vu

Oct 21, 2019
More Info
Share on
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Corner Office from Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,073 Episodes
Marketplace 3,953 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,659 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 151 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 114 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 20 Episodes

American Dream mall rises as retail struggles

Mitchell Hartman Oct 21, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

A new mall has been rising in East Rutherford, New Jersey, next to the Meadowlands Sports Complex where the NFL’s Jets and Giants play.

And maybe “mall” is too tame a term. When it opens on Oct. 25, American Dream will sport an amusement park alongside a water park, indoor skating rink and indoor ski hill. And by early next year, there’ll be a slew of high-end stores and restaurants. The 3 million-square-foot complex is being developed by Triple Five Group of Edmonton, Alberta.

Analysts say even as mid-market store chains and regional malls are struggling, destination malls that combine high-end exclusive retail brands plus dining and entertainment can succeed and thrive.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Check Your Balance ™️
Read More
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.

Thank you to all the donors who made our fall drive a success!

It’s Investors like you that keep Marketplace going strong! 