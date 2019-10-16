GM and union reach tentative deal that could end strike
The United Auto Workers and General Motors have reached a tentative contract agreement that could end a monthlong strike that brought the automaker’s U.S. factories to a standstill.
The deal was hammered out Wednesday but it won’t immediately end the strike by more than 49,000 workers. They’re likely to stay on the picket lines at least a few more days until union committees vote on the deal. The entire membership also must vote.
Details of the four-year agreement have yet to be released.
Workers left their jobs early Sept. 16. They wanted a bigger share of GM’s profits, job security and a path to permanent jobs for temporary workers.
The company wanted to reduce labor costs so they’re closer to U.S. factories run by foreign automakers.
