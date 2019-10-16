Featured Now One School, One YearCheck Your Balance ™️How We SurviveThis Is Uncomfortable

These aren't the droids you're working for

Oct 16, 2019
GM and union reach tentative deal that could end strike

Workers left their jobs early Sept. 16.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

The United Auto Workers and General Motors have reached a tentative contract agreement that could end a monthlong strike that brought the automaker’s U.S. factories to a standstill.

The deal was hammered out Wednesday but it won’t immediately end the strike by more than 49,000 workers. They’re likely to stay on the picket lines at least a few more days until union committees vote on the deal. The entire membership also must vote.

Details of the four-year agreement have yet to be released.

Workers left their jobs early Sept. 16. They wanted a bigger share of GM’s profits, job security and a path to permanent jobs for temporary workers.

The company wanted to reduce labor costs so they’re closer to U.S. factories run by foreign automakers.

