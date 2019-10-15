Downtown Atlanta’s growth elusive in its inner core

Atlanta’s downtown and neighborhoods around it have experienced more than 40% of residential growth between 2010 – 2016. Some in the city hope that kind of growth continues. But downtown residents like Pam Revie-Pettersen hasn’t felt any of that growth; she still hopes for basic amenities like a grocery store. Even with Atlanta’s tremendous growth, it’s still hard to convince people to move to the city’s core.

