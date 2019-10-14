Featured Now One School, One YearCheck Your Balance ™️How We SurviveThis Is Uncomfortable

How much can a school remake the neighborhood it's in?

Oct 14, 2019
Marketplace

The nest is full

Oct 11, 2019
Marketplace

Trade showdown

Just how much is the trade war hurting China's economy?

Marielle Segarra Oct 14, 2019
The U.S.-China trade war rages on, as China's exports dip. Above, one U.S. dollar and 100 yuan notes on display at a bank in Beijing, China in 2006.
China Photos/Getty Images

The trade war marches on, despite the news that the U.S. and China may be moving closer to a partial deal on agricultural products and tariffs. Meanwhile, there are more signs of weakness in China's economy. For the month of September, China's import and export data looked weaker than economists were expecting. In dollar terms, China's exports dipped 3.2% from a year earlier, and imports contracted for the fifth straight month. To what extent is the trade war to blame?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

Trade showdown
