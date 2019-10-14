The trade war marches on, despite the news that the U.S. and China may be moving closer to a partial deal on agricultural products and tariffs. Meanwhile, there are more signs of weakness in China’s economy. For the month of September, China’s import and export data looked weaker than economists were expecting. In dollar terms, China’s exports dipped 3.2% from a year earlier, and imports contracted for the fifth straight month. To what extent is the trade war to blame?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.