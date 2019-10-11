IEA releases new oil market numbers amid demand concerns

Amid concerns in the market that global oil demand continues to be weak, the International Energy Agency released its highly anticipated monthly oil report. Demand is growing, according to the report, but barely; it’s at the lowest rate in a decade.
Less than a month ago, the key concern was supply, following attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia took offline more than five million barrels of crude per day. But prices came back quickly, as Saudi supply resumed, said Ellen Wald of Transversal Consulting.
Weak economic growth in the world economy underlies concerns about weak oil demand. Notably, growth in China and India — key drivers of demand in the world — have slowed, said Antoine Halff of the energy analytics firm Kayrros.
