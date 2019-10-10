Cities pledge to lower climate change emissions

When it comes to global climate policy, the summits and accords of world leaders draw most of the scrutiny. This week, though, the mayors of some of the world’s largest cities are having their own summit in Copenhagen, calling for a drastic cut in greenhouse gas emissions. The C40 coalition of local governments has pledged to stop emissions rising in their territories which, the organization says, contain 10% of the world’s population. C40 chair and Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday the organization would seek to use that leverage to strike a “Global Green New Deal.”

