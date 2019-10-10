Featured Now Check Your Balance ™️China 70How We SurviveThis Is Uncomfortable

Marketplace Morning Report

Did the GOP tax cut lower your home's value?

Oct 10, 2019
Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,051 Episodes
Marketplace 3,945 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,652 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 150 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 113 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 18 Episodes

Cities pledge to lower climate change emissions

Ben Bradford Oct 10, 2019
Los Angeles Mayor and Chair of C-40 Eric Garcetti is trying to strike a "Global Green New Deal" to lower emissions. Above, a layer of pollution hovering over L.A. in late 2017.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

When it comes to global climate policy, the summits and accords of world leaders draw most of the scrutiny. This week, though, the mayors of some of the world’s largest cities are having their own summit in Copenhagen, calling for a drastic cut in greenhouse gas emissions. The C40 coalition of local governments has pledged to stop emissions rising in their territories which, the organization says, contain 10% of the world’s population. C40 chair and Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday the organization would seek to use that leverage to strike a “Global Green New Deal.”

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

